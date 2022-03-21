Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $23.27 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $23.27 or 0.00056633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.48 or 0.07069304 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,057.06 or 0.99929950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 408,522 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

