Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 150,811 shares.The stock last traded at $11.75 and had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $845.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $14,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mission Produce by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

