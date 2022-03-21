MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 5,934,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000,550 shares of company stock worth $4,758,846 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.