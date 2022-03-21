Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $347.61

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $347.61 and last traded at $344.36, with a volume of 1017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $343.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.79 and a 200 day moving average of $296.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

