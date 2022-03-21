Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
