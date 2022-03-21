Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.06.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 413,967 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4,752.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

