Morgan Stanley Trims Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Target Price to $19.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Prelude Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.50. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.