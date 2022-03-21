Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,047,407.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.36, for a total transaction of $3,363,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,203 shares of company stock valued at $52,378,707 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $282.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

