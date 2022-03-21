Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $3,654,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

