National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.