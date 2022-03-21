Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

