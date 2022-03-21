Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.67

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 4479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $524.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

