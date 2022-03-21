Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (GASNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 6th

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GASNY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

