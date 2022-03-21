Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.55). Nautilus posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NLS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,230. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $135.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

