New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 178.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 433,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
HRL opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
