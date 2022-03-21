New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after purchasing an additional 622,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 178.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 433,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

