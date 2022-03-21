New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $714,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.51. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.