New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $185.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

