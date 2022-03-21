New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

