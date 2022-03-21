New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.