Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$15.30 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EFRTF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.66.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.