NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NiSource were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

