Nkarta, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nkarta in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKTX. Raymond James assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $12.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $396.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nkarta during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

