Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 10,967 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.44, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

