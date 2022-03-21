Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.27% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WERN opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

