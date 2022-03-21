Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,410 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of Boise Cascade worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Boise Cascade by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $81.41 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

