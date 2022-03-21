Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 893 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,444 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $81.09 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

