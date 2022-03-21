Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

NAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

NAT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

