Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

NENTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NENTF stock remained flat at $$32.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

