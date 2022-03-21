North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 771.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 278,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,526. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $436.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

