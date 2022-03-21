Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,844,366,000 after acquiring an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,408. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

