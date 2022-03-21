Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.85.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Northern Trust stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,408. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.