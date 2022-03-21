Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Northern Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $115.21 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

