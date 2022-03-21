Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NWBI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 16,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,094. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $78,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

