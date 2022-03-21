Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

