Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.04. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
About Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)
NOVONIX Limited is an integrated developer and supplier of materials, equipment and services for the lithium-ion battery industry. NOVONIX Limited is based in BRISBANE, Australia.
