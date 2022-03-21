Nucor Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NUE opened at $136.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. American Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.