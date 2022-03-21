Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 891,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

