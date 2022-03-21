On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Critical Survey

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Materials 0 8 18 0 2.69

Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $171.04, suggesting a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and Applied Materials' gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.21 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.22 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 5.18 $5.89 billion $7.19 18.80

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Applied Materials' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05% Applied Materials 27.10% 55.62% 26.85%

Summary

Applied Materials beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

