ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of ON24 stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,162. The company has a market capitalization of $685.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,450.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ON24 by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

