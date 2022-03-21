ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.50. 22,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

