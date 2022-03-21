onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Lifted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 217.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in onsemi were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in onsemi by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in onsemi during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of ON stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,055 shares of company stock worth $2,125,999. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.