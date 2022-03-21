Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.