O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $689.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $480.38 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

