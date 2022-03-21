Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

