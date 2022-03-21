Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.