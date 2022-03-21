Ourania Tatsis Sells 2,833 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75.

On Friday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00.

VRTX stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,672. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.13 and a 200 day moving average of $209.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

