Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of BDEC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.