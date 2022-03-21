Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,937,468. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

