Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

