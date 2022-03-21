Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,769.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 877,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 830,780 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,621,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,403 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

