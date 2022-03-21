Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) PT Lowered to €39.00 at UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLFRY opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Palfinger has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

